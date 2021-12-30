Mahlon L. Charles, 80, of Marietta, PA, formerly of the Landis Valley area, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord on Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manheim Twp., he was the son of the late C. Earl and Anna Mary Landis Charles. He was the husband of Hazel Garber Charles for 59 years on October 20.
Mahlon loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a committed member of East Hanover Mennonite Church in Hershey. Previously, he was an active member of Cedar Hill Mennonite Church in Elizabethtown. A 1959 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, Mahlon worked the family farm in East Donegal Twp. for 52 years.
His membership in Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp provided him the opportunity to spread the Gospel and reach souls for Christ by participating in Bible distribution. He also cared about his neighbors and was willing to help those in need. Along with his wife, Mahlon volunteered for many years during Landis Homes Fellowship Days. He enjoyed buying, restoring and driving antique cars. Most of all, Mahlon loved all children, especially his own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Kevin G., husband of Sharon L. Reed Charles, of Elizabethtown, Janelle C., wife of Phil Herschberger, of Quarryville, and Dwight G., husband of Lynette Z. Martin Charles, of Elizabethtown; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a spiritual-son, Joey, husband of Mary Muniz, of Elizabethtown and their four sons; two sisters, Alta Ruth Sensenig of Lititz and Esther, wife of Martin Wenrich, of Leola; two brothers-in-law, Norman Sauder of Manheim and Ken Weaver of Leola; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Charles of Marietta. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Myron Charles; and five siblings, Martha Sauder, Paul Charles, Anna Mary Charles, Doris Weaver, and an infant sister, Sarah Charles.
A funeral service will be held on Monday morning, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bossler Mennonite Church, 2021 Bossler Road, Elizabethtown, PA. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2-5:00 PM and on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks are required for Sunday and optional for Monday. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the Memorial Bible Fund of Gideons International, Lancaster West Camp, PO Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday afternoon, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »