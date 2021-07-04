Mahlon Kent Leid

M. Kent "Kent" Leid, 77, of Harrisburg, left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to spend eternity with his beloved wife, Kathleen "Kay" R. Leid. Born in Reading, PA., he was the son of the late Mahlon and Dorothy Leid.
Kent grew up in Denver, PA., and graduated from Cocalico High School and Susquehanna University. He attended Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary but found his passion in firefighting. He was a volunteer firefighter with Denver, Gettysburg and Hanover Fire Companies before becoming a career firefighter in Hanover and Lancaster City. He was a founding member of the former West End Ambulance Association in Lancaster County. Kent later became a licensed funeral director, working in both Lancaster and Harrisburg.
While Kent engaged in various professional careers, his passion was always the fire service. He went on to become the Administrative Officer of the PA Office of State Fire Commissioner where he retired. He and Kay enjoyed travelling and nights out with friends. They loved hosting family gatherings at the holidays and spoiling their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kent is survived by his daughter, Stephanie A. (Toby) Hickey, of Lancaster, PA., his son, Brian K. (Susan) Leid, of Mount Joy, step sons, Stuart (Sue) Spencer, of Millersburg, PA., and Steven Spencer of Naples, FL., his brother, Craig Leid, of Denver, PA., seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and faithful friend and caregiver, Tammy Mills.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA. (717) 545-3774. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. It was Kent's wish that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum, 1820 N 4th St., Harrisburg, PA 17102. Please view and add tributes at: www.bitnercares.com.