Mahlon H. Shenk, 89 of Landis Homes passed on to his heavenly home Thursday evening, September 17, 2020. Mahlon was born on April 13, 1931 in Conestoga, the son of the late Samuel M. Shenk and Betty Harnish Shenk Warfel. His father, Samuel died when he was at a young age and Clarence Warfel became his "Dad" when his mother, Betty married Clarence. Mahlon was the husband of Almeda J. Myer Shenk with whom he married on January 13, 1954.
Mahlon was a dairy farmer for over 23 years in the Rawlinsville area. After farming, he worked for Show Ease Stalls as a Welder, working over 34 years for that company. He loved his Lord and was a member of River Corner Mennonite Church, Conestoga where he was Deacon for over 30 years. He and Almeda served a year in Philadelphia with the Eastern Mennonite Missions. He enjoyed volunteering with Friendship Communities and Mennonite Central Committee. After farming, gardening became Mahlon's passion, having a garden up until 2 years ago. He often grew enough for the whole neighborhood.
Mahlon always looked for the positive in others. Family and friends were so important to him.
Mahlon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Almeda; sons, David E., husband of Maryanne E. Shenk of New Providence, Ronald L., husband of Cynthia A. Shenk of Mountville and J. Edward, husband of Christine C. Shenk of Lancaster and his daughter, Beverly A., wife of Jeffrey T. Hummel of Fleetwood. Mahlon is survived by 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Amos H. husband of Joanne Warfel of Lancaster, David H., husband of Ruth Warfel of Lancaster and J. Donald, husband of Eunice Warfel of Waxhaw, NC and his sisters, Arlene H. Delp of Williamsburg, PA, Betty Jane, wife of James Delp of Staunton, VA, Anna Ruth, wife of John Groff of Lancaster and L. Elaine, wife of Thomas Stauffer of Harrisonburg, VA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn H. Shenk.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mahlon's funeral services on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 PM from the New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster with Pastor Dave Gochnauer officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 1 to 2 PM. Private interment will be held in the River Corner Mennonite Cemetery, Conestoga.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Mahlon's memory to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Conestoga & Lancaster
