Maeda E. Krizmencic, 66, of Denver, passed away suddenly Friday, November 27, 2020 of natural causes.
She was the wife of Paul F. Krizmencic. Born in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Donald Jewell and Elaine (Rogers) Jewell.
She was a graduate of Ridgeley (WV) High School.
Mrs. Krizmencic spent the first half of her working life employed as a licensed practical nurse in the mental health field and the second half of her working life as a foster parent and running a day care. She loved being a devoted wife for 37 years, mother and grandmother, and also loved motorcycles, fishing, camping, cooking, the color purple, the band Aerosmith, and watching West Virginia football.
She is survived by her children: Samantha A. Krizmencic of Lancaster, Amie L. (Krizmencic) Baker, wife of Michael S. Baker, of Ephrata, and Dylan P. Krizmencic of Pinellas Park, FL. Her grandchildren: Breianna, Shade, Skyla, Kaleb, Orion, and Cyrus, and her sister; Eileen M. (Jewell) Mullin, wife of Mark Mullin.
A Celebration of Life tribute service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com