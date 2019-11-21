Maebelle Ann Trostle passed away peacefully at Ephrata Manor on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Earl "Dewey" and Erla (Hornberger) Collingwood. She was married 66 years, last May 9th, to Elmer Trostle, Jr.
Maebelle graduated from Scotland School for Veterans' Children in 1949. Although she retired from Keystone Nitewear, Reinholds, she worked at various jobs throughout her life including: Donecker's; A.N. Wolf Shoe Company; Cinderella Knitting Mills; Vanity Fair; and was a waitress at Howard Johnson's on the PA Turnpike in Schoeneck.
Sewing from the time she was a little girl, Maebelle was a seamstress to many, making clothes, doing alterations and tailoring numerous prom and wedding gowns for many a young lady. She and the late Jan Roseboro judged the sewing entries at the Denver Fair for many years.
She was a member of Trinity UM Church, Denver, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Craft Group.
Maebelle will be missed by her husband, Elmer and their son, Dennis of Denver. She was lovingly known as "Maw" to Nathan Spoo and Kaitlyn Rupp and their families.
She is survived by a sister, Jeanne V. Kramer of Stevens, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Clair and William Collingwood.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Ephrata Manor for their kind and thoughtful care of Maebelle.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 6 - 8pm, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11am, at the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 11am, with Pastor Mike Roney officiating. A private interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Memorial contributions in Maebelle 's memory may be made to Trinity UM Church, 420 Main Street, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.