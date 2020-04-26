Mae Walton Ressler

Mae Frey Walton Ressler, 96, passed away on Monday April, 20, 2020 at Mennonite Home, six days shy of her 97th birthday. She was formerly of Millersville and Conestoga. Mae married Blaine K. Ressler on December 30, 1942 while he was home on a brief leave from the Army. Born and raised in "Little Pittsburg Valley", Manor Twp., she was the seventh of nine children born to Albert I. and Flora Brady Walton.
As a young woman, Mae accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior while attending a Billy Graham Crusade. She continued to grow in her faith throughout her life and looked forward to the Lord calling her home. She was a member of Conestoga UMC.
During WWII, Mae worked at Hamilton Watch. Although she had several jobs throughout her life, she thought of herself as a homemaker. She was especially skilled as a baker, her German chocolate, coconut, and walnut cakes were in high demand. She loved making homemade soups and sharing them with friends. She was also noted for her delicious cranberry salad.
Mae was an avid reader. She would often read throughout the night because she just couldn't put the book down. She was especially fond of mysteries.
She had a loving and giving heart. She always thought of others before herself. She was the caregiver for her family as they needed care. A highlight of Mae's life was the love she had for her son, Philip, her granddaughter, Erin, and great-granddaughter Molly.
Mae is survived by her granddaughter, Erin M. Ressler, of Corpus Christi, TX and her great-granddaughter, Molly A. Ressler. Nieces, nephews, and loving friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine, and son, Philip B. Ressler. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Howard, Bertha, Wilburt, Gladys, Earl, Beatrice, Richard and Ken.
Cherished memories of Mae will live on through her family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Mae's life will be held at a future date, for which an announcement will be published. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
