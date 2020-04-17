Mae Marie Bentzel, 97, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of York, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bentzel; and sons, David and Daniel Garrety.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Garrety and his wife, Margaret of Lancaster, Pa.; daughter, Marion Spatz and her husband, Frederick of Moseley, Va.; two grandsons, Scott Garrety and his wife, Vicky of Red Lion, Pa. and Drew Spatz of Moseley, Va.; granddaughter, Amy Schmalhoffer and her husband, Tim of Columbia, Pa.; one great-grandson, Michael Garrety and his wife, Becky of Red Lion, Pa.; and a brother, Glenn Page of Windber Pa.
She will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17, in Wesley Chapel, Johnstown, Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
