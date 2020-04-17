Mae Marie Bentzel

Mae Marie Bentzel, 97, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of York, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bentzel; and sons, David and Daniel Garrety.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Garrety and his wife, Margaret of Lancaster, Pa.; daughter, Marion Spatz and her husband, Frederick of Moseley, Va.; two grandsons, Scott Garrety and his wife, Vicky of Red Lion, Pa. and Drew Spatz of Moseley, Va.; granddaughter, Amy Schmalhoffer and her husband, Tim of Columbia, Pa.; one great-grandson, Michael Garrety and his wife, Becky of Red Lion, Pa.; and a brother, Glenn Page of Windber Pa.

She will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17, in Wesley Chapel, Johnstown, Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

