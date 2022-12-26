Mae K. Donough, 93, of Lititz passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Brethren Village, Lititz. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Fannie Hitz Mase. She was the loving wife of the late Paul R. Donough who died in 2004. Mae retired from Brethren Village after 35 years as a laundry aide and in transport services. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Manheim and a former member of the former Midway Church of the Brethren, Lebanon.
Surviving are 7 children: Anna Mae Enck of Manheim, Robert P. husband of Barbara Miller Donough of Cornwall, Edward M. husband of LaRue Fabian Donough of Manheim, Kathleen Cassel of Lititz, Steven J. husband of Lucinda Wilson Donough of Port Royal, Timothy B. husband of Brenda March Donough of Kirkwood and Cynthia S. wife of Bob Lepard of Newmanstown; 16 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings and 2 sons-in-law: Jeffrey Enck and Dennis Cassel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mae's Funeral Service at the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Midway Brethren Cemetery, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mae's memory to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com