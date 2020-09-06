Mae Jeffers Jackson, 101, of Willow Street, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Rodney Jackson. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Caroline Gottier.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by two grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Mae Hutzler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Boehm's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 13 W. Boehm's Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »