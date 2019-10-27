Mae Irene Moats, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019 at Garden Spot Village. Mae was born in 1931 to William Henry and Irene Frantz Shower in Mt. Aetna, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Earl W. Moats Sr., in 2014.
Mae is survived by her son, Earl W. Jr. married to Cordelia Eberly Moats, Ephrata, PA and her daughter, Linda Moats Chaplin of Coral Springs, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Moats (Joseph Arment), New Holland and Nathan Moats (Holly Jordan), Christiana; great-grandchildren, Kendell, Riley, Joel and Jared; siblings, Betty Ginder, Arlene Gerhardt, Gladys Kinzter, Brenda Shower, and William Shower. She was preceded in death by a sister, Verna Krady.
Mae and Earl resided in Brownstown, New Holland and Leola. Mae moved into Garden Sport Village with her cat Sammy in the winter of 2015. She especially enjoyed the activities and field trips offered by Garden Spot Village.
Mae and Earl were member of the Penn Coachmen RV Association and enjoyed years of travel across the US including Alaska. In later years they wintered in Okeechobee, FL.
Mae's family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Garden Spot Village's Fallcrest Household. A more caring facility you will not find anywhere.
Services will be held at the family's convenience. Private interment will take place in Brownstown Cemetery. Furman's – Leola