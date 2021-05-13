Mae H. Landis, 89, of Washington Boro, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late Jay R. Landis, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2001. Born in Creswell, she was the daughter of the late Roy F. and Esther Hoak Gantz.
Mae graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1949. A homemaker, she also was employed by Hinkle's Restaurant in Columbia where she worked as a cook for many years. For the past 18 years she volunteered at the Columbia Re-Uzit-Shop Store which she really enjoyed. Mae was a member of the Washington Boro Church of God and enjoyed the company of her family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed birdwatching and will be remembered by her family as an excellent cook.
She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara, wife of Joseph Eshleman, Jr; Jean L. Weller; two grandsons, Dan Weller and Kevin, husband of Luann Weller; brother, Dean, husband of Anne Gantz. She was preceded in death by her son, J. Roy Landis and siblings, Mildred Brown, Hilda Deardorff, Helen Gentzer and Roy H. Gantz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens Columbia, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mae's memory may be made to the Columbia Re-Uzit-Shop, 363 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.