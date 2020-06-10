Mae E. (Oehme) Meringer

Mae E. Meringer, 101, of Lititz, formerly of Millersville, passed away on June 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William W. and Elizabeth (Martin) Oehme. Mae was the wife of the late John C. Meringer who died in 1993.
Mae was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster where she was a member of the Chancel Choir and Ladies Sunshine Bible Class. In her younger years, she worked for the American Cancer Society, Millersville Borough and was a 19 year volunteer at Lancaster Regional Medical Center.
Mae was the matriarch of a large family and enjoyed spending time with them. She liked to crochet, do search-a-word puzzles, play scrabble and talk with her friends in the community room in Fairview Meadows at Brethren Village. She also enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She was a very kind and loving person, and everyone she met always said she had a beautiful smile on her face all the time and she had such a sweet personality.
Mae will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by three children; Jane Carr (William), Nancy Froeschle (Ray) and Robert Meringer (Sharon), all of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Oehme and brothers, William Oehme and J. Herbert Oehme.
Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster, PA 17603, (please note "Dolly Kepner organ fund" in the memo), or to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com