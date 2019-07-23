Mae E. (Brandt) Grickis, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, April 1, 1925 in Tremont, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Brandt and Stella (Batdorf) Heisey. She was married to George W. Grickis for over 20 years until his death on March 23 1995.
Mae was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #407, Elizabethtown as well as a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, word puzzles and crafts, but above all, cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Joann M. Cairns, of Elizabethtown and two sons: Wayne J. Cairns, married to Marcella, of Ohio and Michael H. Cairns, married to Jean, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Stacy, Anthony, Jessica, Ashley, Jonathan and Jason; 14 great-grandchildren, as well as Mae's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila M. Cairns.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Burial will follow in Frystown Cemetery. A viewing will be held in Sell Chapel from 10 AM until the time of the service on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mae's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org
