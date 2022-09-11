It is with great sorrow that we announce Madonna "Donna" J. Downes, 87, of Elizabethtown, PA gracefully passed into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Born August 10, 1935, in Omaha, NE, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy (Callahan) and Edward Dugan. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin F. Downes; and her siblings, Edward Dugan, Charles Dugan, and Kathleen Richards; and a son-in-law, John Arntz.
Donna is survived by her five "Favorite" children, Laurie Hartz (Brian), Linda Venneri (former spouse Louis), Madonna Arntz (fianc Alex Abdelnaby), Edwin "Chip" Downes (Christin), and Suzanne Shatto (David). She was also blessed with 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY, she began employment as a flight attendant with Northwest Airlines. Once she married, homemaking and motherhood became her primary focus, and later Donna worked as a buyer for Kmart before retiring. Donna was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Elizabethtown.
She was a warm, sincere, kindhearted, and giving woman. Her gregarious laugh, fabulous personality, and funny antics will be incredibly missed by her children and all those who knew and loved her.
A private memorial service and inurnment will be held at Hershey Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.
