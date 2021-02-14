Madelon L. Metzger, 69, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Marple Farms, Akron. She was the widow of the late Lewis J. Metzger, who died in October 2020. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Natalie (Brubaker) White. Madelon was a typesetter and proof reader for over 30 years at Science Press of Ephrata. She enjoyed reading, and her 4-legged fur babies.
Surviving is a son Jacob Metzger, Ephrata; two daughters Gina wife of Anthony Dague, Lancaster, Kasey wife of Darel Bennedbaek, Alberta, Canada; four grandchildren, Hannah and Lauren Dague, Mason and Oz; and a sister Melinda of Schaefferstown. In addition to her husband and mother she was preceded in death by a sister Maxine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main Street, Mount Joy, on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Contributions in Madelon's memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »