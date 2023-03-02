Madeline Michelle Fieldhouse, 51, known to family and friends as "Maddie" entered into rest Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Madeline was born in Takoma Park, Maryland on September 24, 1971, daughter of Karl William and Ruth Amelia Fieldhouse of York, PA.
A graduate of Dover Area High School and Elizabethtown College, Madeline worked for North Market Street Graphics, Lancaster, PA as a Job Director for more than 20 years. Maddie was a much-loved member of a state-wide line dancing community, where she was known for her grace, beauty, kind soul, and dedication. She enjoyed dancing, reading, taking walks, singing, spending time with her family, working with technology, and putting her all into everything she did.
Survivors include her ex-husband and the father of her daughter, Clay Brubaker; daughter, Gretchen Amanda Brubaker; her parents, Karl and Ruth Fieldhouse, and her brother, Stephen Fieldhouse.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4th at The Glatfelter Center, Community Room "A", The Village at Sprenkle Drive, 1802 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404. The visitation is at 1 PM and the service at 2 PM with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Maddie.