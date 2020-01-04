Madeline E. Dougherty, 72, of Brownstown, PA and formerly of Elizabethtown, PA and Southern New Jersey, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Madeline was the wife of Raymond E. Dougherty for 50 years and daughter of the late Ernest L. and Grace B. (Guenuther) Lipari.
Madeline was a longtime resident of Southern New Jersey and worked as a Special Education Aide in Cape May County for many years.
Madeline was the heartbeat of her church and a pastor's wife, which is no easy task. She had been a member of St. Joseph's Church in Hammonton, NJ and Cape Bible Church in Villas, NJ.
With a servant's heart, Madeline loved and cared for her family. She will be lovingly missed and remembered.
In addition to her husband, Ray, she is survived by three sons: Raymond E. Dougherty, Jr. of New York, Michael E. Dougherty (Kristina) of Bainbridge, PA, and Sean F. Dougherty (Abigail) of Brownstown, PA; ten grandchildren; one brother: Ernest Lipari (Eileen) of Cinnaminson, NJ; and four nieces.
In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by a brother, James Lipari.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jerry Everwine officiating. The family will receive friends before the service, from 9-10 a.m. Place of interment will be Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery.
