Madalyn L. Kovalchik, 94, of Lititz and formerly of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Brethren Village.
She was the wife of the late Steve Kovalchik who passed away in 2010. Born in Windber, PA, she was the daughter of the late James V. and Dorothy Miller Chicarell.
Madalyn had been a homemaker and was involved with the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary, enjoyed playing golf, reading, walking, and crossword puzzles.
She had been a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Carol married to James Dufrene of Lake Charles, LA, Marcy Waltos of Windber, and Lisa married to Bruce Sullenberger of Pequea; 3 grandchildren Kimberly, Kevin, Steven; 4 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, James Chicarell of Johnstown. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Bowen.
Friends will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 11:30-12Noon at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Christian Prayer Service to follow at 12Noon. Interment will be in Windber, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Hospice & Community care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
