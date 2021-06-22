Mac A. Sizemore, age 79, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ilene S. Balmer Sizemore for over 26 years. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late Edward and Molly Blevins Sizemore. Mac was an active member of Smithville Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating on Indian River, gardening and mowing. He was a very giving man who loved to bring joy to others with his sense of humor. He also loved taking care of others and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Cynthia Fryberger companion of William Tout of New Providence, Joseph husband of Pam Sizemore of NC, 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, an additional 7 children, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren through marriage, 2 brothers: Johnny Sizemore companion of Judy McKinley, Robert Sizemore, both of New Providence, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Sizemore and his sister M. Louise Gehron.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
