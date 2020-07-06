Mable E. Snyder, 87, of Washington Boro, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Mabel E. (Huzzard) Resch. She was the loving wife of J. Robert Snyder with whom she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.
Mable graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and the Empire Beauty School. She worked as a beautician at Watt & Shand, Heatherbank Retirement Comm-unity, and Brereton Manor and retired from Boscov's as a sales associate. Mable loved her family and home. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, playing piano, reading, and crocheting–making blankets for each of her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed going to church suppers with friends.
Mable is survived by her husband J. Robert Snyder; her children Barbara L. Buchko, wife of Greg; Mark R. Snyder, husband of Bonnie (Jones); and Beth C. Sterling, wife of Peter; her six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Raymond, John, Harry, Ed, George, and Norman, and her great-granddaughter Cheyenne.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mable's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com