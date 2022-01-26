Mable E. Lightcap, 78, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Albert R. "Butch" Lightcap, who passed away in 2007. She was born in West Hempfield Township, daughter of the late John and Freda Kline Conrad.
Mable was a candy maker for M&M Mars, Elizabethtown for 21 years before her retirement in 2001. She was a member of Ironville United Methodist Church and was a coach for Special Olympics. Her family, which included her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, meant the world to her.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie S. Roehm, Middletown; Amanda H. Lightcap, Columbia and John A. Lightcap, Columbia. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One niece: Ruth Penwell. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Gladys Conrad and Mary Penwell.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Charles A. Deutsch, officiating. Interment in Ironville Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 4813 Jonestown Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com