Mabel W. Martin, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Fairmount Homes.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Elvin M. and Mary Ann (Weaver) Martin and was the wife of Allen Z. Martin with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
She was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church.
Mabel, along with her husband, was an owner of Martin's Bike Shop. She loved to travel and create scrapbooks of the memories. She also enjoyed sending cards, collecting dolls, working outside, and creating beautiful flowerbeds.
In addition to her husband, Mabel is survived by her son, Dale A., husband of Linda (Weaver) Martin of Ephrata; her daughter, Mary Joy, wife of Roy Hoover of New Holland; five grandsons; five granddaughters; 28 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, J. Elvin, husband of Vera (Horst) Martin of Ephrata, Mary Ann, wife of John B. Martin of Ephrata, and Leon E., husband of Marlene (Martin) Martin of Leola.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 9:00 to 9:45 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
