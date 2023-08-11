Mabel O. Horst, 86, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Lincoln Christian Home. She was born in Ephrata, the daughter of the late John Z. and Ella N. (Oberholtzer) Martin. She had been the loving wife of the late Ivan K Horst who passed away on February 4, 2019.
Mabel was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker and a part time taxi driver.
Mabel is survived by 6 children, Marilyn, wife of Aaron Huber of Richland, Wilmer, husband of Sharon (Martin) Horst, Lamar, husband of Rose (Hursh) Horst, both of Landisburg, Earl, husband of Venetia (Martin) Horst of Newmanstown, Doris, wife of Lloyd Lee Sensenig, and Daryl, husband of Jeanette (Hurst) Horst, both of Ephrata. Also surviving are 37 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Katie O. wife of Phares M. Newswanger of Newmanstown, Martha O. wife of Aaron S. Weaver of Ephrata, Ezra O. husband of Marian Z. Martin of Myerstown and Nora O. wife of Willard G. Hackman of Wellsboro.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a grandson: Cleason Horst and 3 brothers: Aaron O., Reuben O. and John O. Martin and 4 sisters Anna O. Kurtz, Elizabeth O. Martin, Mary O. Hurst, and Esther O. Martin
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 14, at 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church with the Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Fairmont Homes Farm Crest Chapel on Sunday, August 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
