Mabel N. (Martin) Martin, 90, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Fairmount Homes, Inc.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John N. and Mary (Nolt) Martin and was the wife of the late Titus H. Martin who passed away in 2016.
Mabel was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Susan, wife of Leroy Martin of Geneva, NY, Curvin, husband of Edith Martin of Memphis, MO, Nelson, husband of Alma Martin of Mount Joy, Nancy, wife of the late Paul Brubaker of Romulus, NY, Titus Jr., husband of Lois Martin of East Earl, Mary, wife of Curvin Good of Narvon, Virginia, wife of Darryl Eberly of Loysville, Rosene, wife of Shelley Musser of Lititz, Sylvia, wife of Cleason High of Ephrata, Arthur, husband of Janice Martin of Lebanon; daughters-in-law, Elaine Martin of Ephrata, Lorraine (Martin), wife of Daniel Faus of Waterloo, NY; 87 grandchildren; 211 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary, wife of the late Melvin Martin of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five children, Walter and Wesley Martin, infant children, John, Leon and Martha Martin; a granddaughter, Amy High; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Elam Martin; five sisters, Anna Martin, Alta Lehman, Edna Martin, Minerva Horning and Laura Weaver.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 8:45 am, at the Fellowship Center, with further services from Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church, at 9:30 am, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
