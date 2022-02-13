Mabel M. Self, 80, entered into rest on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home. She was the wife of Thomas Self.
She was born September 30, 1941 in Farmersville, PA. The daughter of the late Harvey and Lena (Weber) Zoll. She was one of eight children, with only one remaining.
Mabel worked as an LPN at Ephrata Hospital and Zerbe Retirement Community in Narvon.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Groffdale Mennonite Brick Church Cemetery, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with arrangements.
A living tribute »