Mabel M. (McCorkle) Deppen, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville. Born Tuesday, January 15, 1929, in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Baker McCorkle and Ada Elizabeth (Smith) McCorkle. She was married to Willard B. Deppen for nearly 30 years until his death in 1982.
Mabel was a 1946 graduate of Hershey High School. She worked on the assembly line at AMP, Elizabethtown, for over 22 years before retiring.
She was a lifetime member of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren, Hershey. Mabel enjoyed being outdoors but above all, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Eric J. Deppen, married to Julia, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 4 granddaughters, 14 great-grandchildren and three siblings: Jeanette Vozzella, James McCorkle, and Janice Trimble, married to Howard, all of Hershey. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Spring Creek Cemetery, 335 East Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, PO BOX 852, Hershey, PA 17033, www.fourdiamonds.org
