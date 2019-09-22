Mabel M. Houck, 94, a resident of St. John's Herr Estate, Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Coatesville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Millard and Jennie (Kiscaden) Hammer. Mabel was the beloved wife of the late George Houck, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1980.
After graduating from Coatesville High School, Mabel attended nursing school and became a licensed practical nurse. After her marriage, she devoted her time to her family and home. She was a former member of the Columbia Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a longstanding member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mountville. After moving to St. John's Herr Estate, she enjoyed playing bingo and canasta. She also loved to watch ice hockey and was a fan of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Mabel is survived by four children: Wayne Houck and his wife Linda of Mountville; Dennis Houck and his wife Brenda of Mount Joy; Kathy Boose and her husband Ken of New Danville; and Patti Jo Peters and her husband Mike of Wrightsville. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Barrie Houck, who passed in 2017; a grandson, Shawn Houck, who passed in 2014; brothers Bill, Paul and Millard Hammer; and a sister, Katharin Finnegan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512, with Rev. MaryAnne Kingsborough officiating. Interment will follow services in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mabel's memory may be made to Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com