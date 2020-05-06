Mabel Leaman Hershey, 99, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. She most recently had lived in Providence Twp. with her son and his wife. In 2017, she fell and broke her hip. After she was discharged from the hospital, her home became Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim, receiving tender, loving care until the time of her death.
She was born in East Lampeter Twp. on October 8, 1920, the daughter of the late Tobias G. and Hettie Denlinger Leaman, and the wife of the late Raymond C. Hershey. She and her husband lived in Salisbury Twp. until 1966 when they moved to Montour County, where her husband was pastor at Derry Mennonite Church until his death in 1998. She continued to live in Montour County until 2011 when she moved back to Lancaster County. She is survived by one son, J. Kenneth Hershey and his wife JoAnne Campbell Hershey. She was Grandma to Regina (Patrick) Hartsfield of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Steven (Jennifer Ulrich) Hershey, Quarryville, and Jenelle (Roy) Gerlach, Strasburg, and great-grandmother of Hannah, Seth, and Luke Hartsfield and Alison, Shaun, Michelle, Nicole, Benjamin, and Daniel Hershey. She was preceded in death by a son, J. Mervin Hershey, who died in childhood of leukemia, and one great-grandson, Joshua Wren Hershey.
She was the 8th of nine children, all of whom have preceded her in death: Ivan (Ethel) Leaman, Clayton (Esther) Leaman, Esther (Daniel) Shenk, Anna (Allen) Kreider, Mary Leaman, infant Jason, Ruth (Edward) Rutt and Tobias (Elva) Leaman.
Before moving to Montour County, Mabel worked in the cafeteria at Pequea Valley High School. After moving to Montour County, she was very involved in the church and in the community. Her neighbors in the little town of White Hall loved her frequent gifts of chocolate chip cookies and homemade candy. She was a faithful letter writer and remembered to send dozens of birthday cards each year. Mabel was a quiet, gentle woman who walked the Jesus Path. Her life had a great effect on the lives of many children who came to Derry MC for Summer Bible School each year. She most recently attended Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church near Quarryville.
A private burial service will be at Hersheys Mennonite Church, Kinzers. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, her son, and her great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
