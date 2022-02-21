Mabel L. Hertzog

Mabel L. (Millisock) McMullen Hertzog, 77, of Stevens, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Elverson, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Luella B. (Petersheim) Millisock. She was the loving wife of 34 years to Earl Hertzog and the late Leon McMullen who passed away in 1979.
Mabel was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1963. She worked at Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown and for 18 years she worked at Sunline Coach Co. in Denver. Mabel enjoyed trying her luck at the Hollywood Casino in Grantville and playing cards with friends. She was sharp minded, testing her number skills in a good sudoku puzzle. She never missed her afternoon soaps and loved watching NASCAR. Mabel loved her family deeply. Her quiet presence and reassuring smile will forever be missed.
In addition to her husband, Earl, Mabel is survived by a stepson, Gary, husband of Diane Hertzog of Adamstown; four granddaughters; three grandsons; one great grandson; and four great granddaughters. Mabel was the last surviving of her family, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Fritz and Eldora Miller; brothers, Robert Millisock, Calvin Millisock, Donald Millisock; son, Leon Butch' McMullenand; and a grandson.
A viewing will be held on Wed., Feb. 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. The funeral will be the following day, Thurs., Feb. 24th at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. www.goodfuneral.com