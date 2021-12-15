Mabel J. Lentz, 87 of Millersville, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Wiker) Branch, and the wife to her late husband James A. Lentz d. 2011.
Mabel graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and soon after began working as a molder and machine operator at Caulder Manufacturing. After her retirement in 1992, she dedicated her time to raising her 8 children. In her younger years, Mabel loved dancing, especially the polka. She always looked forward to having lunch with a group of her friends from high school, and they coined themselves “Old Gray Mares.” She also enjoyed antiquing, fishing with her husband, reading (especially the comic section), gardening at her house, and doing crossword puzzles.
Mabel is survived by her 8 children: Joanne Bare, Denise Barche (Martin), Roberta Russell, Barbara Breneman, Audrey Taylor, Donna Breneman, Robert Westfall, Jr., and Mark Westfall; her 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Florence Groff, brother James Cross, grandson Shane Fissel, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place at 11 AM on Monday, December 20 at Bird-In-Hand United Methodist Cemetery, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505, officiated by Steven Austin. Flowers or memorial donations in Mabel’s name can be made to Aseracare Hospice, 315 Primrose Lane Suite 101, Mountville, PA 17554. To leave an online condolence, visit:
