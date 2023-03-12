Mabel I. Weaver, 97, of Lititz, passed away on March 7, 2023 as a resident of Luther Acres.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Stone, Sr. and Florence (Huyard) Stone.
She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd Weaver, until the time of his passing on November 28, 1988.
Mabel was a graduate of New Holland High School, Class of 1943 and was a member of Pilgrim Bible Church, where she was a librarian and a Sunday School teacher. She worked for Styer and Evans Insurance Agency for twelve years until 1955 as the front desk executive secretary. She enjoyed gardening, reading, sketching, completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved socializing with others and babysitting.
Mabel is survived by her children: Christine J. Kenn Sebelist of Lititz, Timothy R. husband of Cheryl (Shuman) Weaver of Gap, Thomas Lloyd husband of Brenda (Carbaugh) Weaver of New Holland, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Hazel Spence and Kenneth Stone.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by ten siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of the Good Samaritan at Luthercare, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 with Chaplain Nilda Roman officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM in the Chapel. Interment will take place in Zeltenreich Cemetery in New Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Acres, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.