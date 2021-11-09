Mabel I. Breneman, 91, of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, with her loving husband of 71 years, Robert A. Breneman by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Verna (Lefever) Shimp.
Mabel was a lifetime member of Willow Street Mennonite Church. She served as a pastor’s wife, alongside her husband for 25 years. Together they faithfully visited the ill, shut-in and those in the hospital each week. Her gentleness, compassion and listening ear were greatly appreciated by those she visited. She also taught the ladies Sunday school class for many years and was part of the sewing circle in her younger years.
Mabel loved others well and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. From many family meals, to weekends at the cabin in the mountains to holiday gatherings, she was always serving her family with a sweet smile.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 children: Cindy, wife of Jim High of Strasburg; Don, husband of Pam Breneman of Strasburg; and Carolyn, wife of Dan Herr of Lampeter. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and a brother, Clair L. Shimp. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tonya Petersheim and a sister, Elsie Bontrager.
A memorial service will take place at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Traditional interment will be private in the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
A living tribute »