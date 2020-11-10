Mabel H. (Zimmerman) Sensenig, 97, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in East Earl to the late William and Sally (Horting) Zimmerman, and was the wife of the late Erwin S. Sensenig.
Mabel was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church.
She is survived by eight children, Sally A., wife of Amos R. Armet, Erwin S., Jr., husband of Jeanine Sensenig, Rose M., wife of Elmer Stoltzfus, William L., husband of Mary Jane Sensenig, Thomas L., husband of Tammy Sensenig, Donald R. husband of Sharon Sensenig, Larry J., husband of Rheta Sensenig, Nelson M., husband of Sharon Sensenig; a daughter-in-law, Carol Zell; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Violet Good and a brother, Warren Zimmerman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James L. Sensenig; a granddaughter; two great-grandsons and seven siblings.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Alta and Arlene who lovingly took care of Mabel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
