Mabel H. Snyder, 83, of 1307 Apple St., Ephrata, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lincoln Christian Home.
Born in W. Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Aaron E. and Minnie (Hoover) Snyder.
Mabel was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by two nieces and four nephews: Arlene Martin, wife of the late Melvin Martin, Seneca Falls, NY, Edna Mae High, wife of Clair High, Lebanon, Marvin S. Hurst, husband of Ada Shirk, Savannah, NY, Earl S. Hurst, husband of Ruth Ann Martin, Ephrata, Raymond S. Hurst, husband of Lois Good, Denver, Aaron E. Hurst, husband of Janice Weaver, New Holland, and 43 grand-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her sister Anna Mae wife of the late Phares Hurst, her stillborn twin sister, Miriam, three infant brothers John, Melvin, Leroy and two nephews, Lester S. Hurst and Phares S. Hurst, Jr.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at Lincoln Christian Home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Paul Newswanger, Richard Burkholder and Edwin Reiff officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Lincoln Christian Home on Wednesday (TONIGHT) from 5 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.