Mabel H. Lehman, 66, of Myerstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 13, 2021, after a seven-year battle with cancer.
She was the wife of Delmas G. Lehman whom she married June 14, 1975.
Born on April 9, 1955, in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of Amos W. and the late Emma M. (Hoover) Zimmerman.
She was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Mabel was a loving wife and caring mother. In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her children, Kendra, wife of Paul Zimmerman, Jr. of Ephrata, Christina, wife of Michael Zimmerman of Robesonia, Angela, wife of Marlin Martin of Ephrata, Karlin, husband of Kayse (Rutt) Lehman of Newmanstown, Marita, wife of Curtis Martin of Schuylkill Haven and Austin, husband of Rhoda (Weiler) Lehman of Manheim; 32 grandchildren; sisters, Irene, wife of Melvin Kurtz of Scipio Center, NY, Thelma Zimmerman of Ephrata and brothers, Raymond, husband of Alma (Zimmerman) Zimmerman of Newmanstown, Nevin, husband of Lisa (Fox) Zimmerman of East Earl.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alana Joelle Zimmerman.
Thank you to the WellSpan VNA Home Care and Hospice for their kind loving care.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Garrett's Mill, 9 Terry Lane, Lebanon, PA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
