Mabel H. Huber, 88, formerly of New Holland, a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home, Ephrata, passed away at the home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was married 67 years to the late John Nolt Huber who died June 20, 2020. Born in Brownstown, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Alta Hoover Martin.
Mabel was a homemaker and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are three sons, Earl husband of Mary Ann Huber of Reinholds, John husband of Mary Ellen Huber of New Holland, and Nelson husband of Kara Huber of New Holland; two daughters, Mary Ann Huber of Denver, and Esther wife of Edwin Hoover of Denver; a son-in-law, Nelson husband of Jane Nolt of Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Anna Huber of New Holland; 29 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David H. husband of Rhoda Martin of Newmanstown, and Emanuel H. husband of Susan Martin of Millersville; three sisters, Rebecca Brubacker of Richland, Florence wife of Samuel Nolt of East Greenville, and Anna wife of Roy Zeiset of Greencastle; two brothers-in-law, Charles Martin and Marvin Wise; and a sister-in-law, Verna Martin. She was preceded in death by a son, Allan Huber, a daughter, Miriam Nolt, a great-granddaughter, Kailey Wenger; brothers, Aaron, Norman and Melvin Martin and by sisters, Laura Martin and Miriam Wise.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 13, at 9:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 913 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
