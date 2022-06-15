Mabel G. Seventko, 80, a resident of Landis Homes, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at UPMC Lititz. Born in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Everett K. and Dorothy (Gross) Hines. Mabel was the loving wife of the late John G. Seventko who passed in January, 2009.
Following high school, Mabel graduated from Hartwick College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked in the medical field and later in life as a school nurse at Conestoga Valley School District. She attended Penn State and proudly graduated with a Master of Science in Health Education in 1996. She served as the organist and was very involved with the music program at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church for over 30 years, and also served as the organist at Landis Homes after becoming a resident there. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and spent her entire adult life voluntarily caring for sick and/or needy individuals. She was a nurturer at heart and used that gift to bless countless individuals over the years.
Mabel is survived by four children: Michael J. Seventko and his wife Patti of Troy, MI; Matthew E. Seventko of Lancaster; Christopher N. Seventko of Colorado Springs, CO; and Emilie Seventko Muskens of Lancaster. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Olivia and Zachary Seventko, Josh, Annie, Molly and Charlie Seventko, and Ellie, Anneke, Grace and Luke Muskens; and a brother Everett D. Hines and his wife Theresa of NJ.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM. Private interment will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mabel's memory may be made to Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the Mental Health America of Lancaster County, 245 Butler Ave., #204, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com