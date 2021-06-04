Mabel G. Martin, 67, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Rufus Martin. Mabel was born in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County on October 23, 1953, a daughter of the late Elmer S. and Pauline Mae Gingrich Nolt.
She was a member of the Hamlin Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Charlene Brubacker married to Lavern of Granton, WI; Delores Brubacker married to Mark of Unity, WI; RuthAnn Weaver married to Kenneth of Fleetwood, PA; Pauline Brubacker married to Jonathan of Unity, WI; Lisa Newswanger married to Matthew of Myerstown, PA; Lucinda Newswanger married to Jeffrey of Newmanstown, PA; Earl Ray Martin married to Carol of Richland, PA; Eugene Martin married to Susan of Richland, PA; 52 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elsie Reiff married to John of Ephrata, PA; Sidney Nolt married to Katie Mae of Richland, PA; Vera Zimmerman married to Raymond B. of Blain, PA; Nathan Nolt married to Ella Mae of Fennimore, WI; Rachel High married to David of Stevens, PA; Elvin Nolt married to Nancy of Richland, PA; brother-in-law, Lester Zimmerman married to Elva of Newmanstown. She was preceded in death by sister, Lucille Zimmerman.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM in Hamlin Mennonite Church, 2284 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
