Mabel E. Weaver, 101, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of Lebanon, entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of Mark and Ella (Rohrer) Breneman. She was the loving wife of Marlin P. Weaver for nearly 69 years until his death in 2011.
Mabel found joy in her role of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy of faith, love, prayer, and devotion will be remembered. She was an active member of Gingrichs Mennonite Church, Lebanon, having served as the treasurer for over 20 years, taught children's Sunday School, cleaned the church building, and served on the fellowship/kitchen committee. Her precision and organization facilitated her skill as an exceptional bookkeeper/secretary for the family business, Weaver Farms Inc. She was known by her family, neighbors, friends and caregivers for her profound sweetness, love, and graciousness. Her positivity and humor influenced everyone.
Recognized as an exceptional golfer, she played regularly in both PA and FL. She demonstrated exceptional skill in cooking, cleaning, sewing and playing Rook. She and Marlin were also very involved in the ministries of Black Rock Retreat and Laurelville Retreat Center.
She is survived by four children, J. Nelson (Christine) of Lebanon, Don (Lori) of Lebanon, Cheryl (Ben Landis) of Lancaster, and DJ (Gerald Kling) of Smoketown; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Breneman, Lititz and Marilyn Weaver, Bradenton, FL. She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Breneman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visitation on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, PA. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Gingrichs Mennonite Church, 101 Forney Road, Lebanon, PA from 10:00 AM until the start of the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Black Rock Retreat, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566 or to Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Ln., Mt Pleasant, PA 15666.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
