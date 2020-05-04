Mabel E. Umble, age 92, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Brethren Village of Lititz. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Umble who passed away on March 3, 2010. Born in Atglen, PA, she was the daughter of the late David C. and Mamie Stoltzfus Mast, and a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She worked at the Amish Barn Restaurant for 23 years, retiring in 1993, and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and sewing. Her main hobby was making comforters. In her lifetime, she knotted over 250 comforters and donated them to MCC and the homeless shelters in Lancaster.
Surviving are four children: Beverly wife of Jeffrey Campbell of Oak Harbor, WA, Judy wife of Michael Hisey of Gettysburg, PA, Donald Alwine husband of Martha Stoltzfus Alwine of Lancaster, PA, and Robin wife of Danny Volker of Ephrata, PA; two step children: Curtis husband of Janet Mast Umble of Landisville, PA, and Malinda wife of Larry Powell of Elko, MN; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, ten step-great-grandchildren; two siblings: Annabelle Hoylman of Gettysburg, PA, and Donald husband of Erma Rohrer Mast of New Holland, PA. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Beulah Bumstead, Isaac Mast, and Lena Umble, late wife of Harold Umble of Lititz.
A private family service will be held with interment in the Maple Grove Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mabel's memory to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Maple Grove Cemetery Fund, PO Box 480, Atglen, PA 19310.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brethren Village for the excellent care our mother received as a resident at their facility for the past few years. We are forever grateful. shiveryfuneralhome.com
