On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Mabel E. Johnson, also known as "Sweetie," a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Mabel was born March 13, 1931, in Cobleskill, NY, to the late Lloyd and Ethel Woodbeck. She raised three beautiful children: her beloved son, Michael Felter, who preceded her in death, and two beloved daughters, Linda, wife of Jerry Scheidegg, and Patricia, wife of William Christman, Jr.
She was also loved and cherished by her four grandchildren: Kimberly, wife of James Schemm, Jarad Scheidegg, fianc of Jolene Moore, William Christman III, husband of Tracy, and Lacey Henn. There was also a special bond between Sweetie and her great grandchildren: Ashley and Erika Firestone, Jewel and Journey Scheidegg, Emily and Elizabeth Christman, and Addison, Lorelei, and Christopher Henn. Mabel was preceded in death by her sister Marion Wood. She will also be remembered by several nieces.
She had many passions throughout her life, including her career as an escort car driver, which you could imagine many people were taken aback when she told people she was an escort with a twinkle in her eye. Her smile would light up a room and you better bet when you saw her you knew a hug was coming. Her kindness and compassion was felt by everyone around her and will truly be missed.
In her final days she was well taken care of by her family, Amedisys Hospice of Lancaster, and Fairmount Homes.
A private service will be held for her close family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
