Mabel E. Gebhart, 94, of Truce Road, Quarryville, PA died at her residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She and her husband John K. Gebhart celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Providence Township, she was the daughter of the late Carl G. and Emma Marie Doulin Aukamp.
A homemaker, Mabel enjoyed going to public auctions, gardening, and was an avid Parcheesi board game player.
Surviving beside her husband John are 2 sons, John K. (Lynn M.) Gebhart, Kevin P. (Tammy S.) Gebhart both of New Providence; 4 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; 3 step great-great-grandchildren; 2 siblings, Rose Roten and Raymond (Grace) Aukamp, both of New Providence. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Ruth G. Snyder, Lorraine E. McCullough, Myrtle E. Benedict, Marlene E. McCrabb; and 2 brothers, Carl G. Aukamp, Jr. and Arlin D. Aukamp.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Great Rock Homecare, Griswald Home Care, and Hospice and Community Care-Purple Team for the excellent care they gave to Mabel.
Funeral services will be held from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Mabel’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org. Casual dress is requested and well as COVID protocol. reynoldsandshivery.com
Browse »