M. Suzanne Rinier, 75, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Homestead Village Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph A. Rinier. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ira D. Fickes, Jr. and Suzanne M. (Ulrich) Fickes.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, she received a secretarial degree from Lancaster Business School. During her career, she held various positions with Manor Mutual Insurance Co., Snavely Building Supply, Wenger Chiropractic, and the Lancaster Christian Library.
In her spare time, Suzanne sang in the Homestead Village Chorale and offered her time in a variety of volunteer positions including being a Welcome Ambassador, and sales clerk at the grocery store and gift shop. She was also a member of the Lancaster Christian Alliance Church and was an avid reader, cook and baker.
Suzanne will be lovingly missed by her two children, David Lenhart of Mechanicsburg and Mary Rickerhauser of Plano, TX; two step-daughters, Rebecca Wu of East Norriton and Amy Jo Fisher of Lansdale; two step-sons, Scott and Todd Rinier; two grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah Rickerhauser; and step-granddaughters, Paige, Penelope, Piper and Natalie. Also surviving is a sister, Kathleen Radcliffe and a brother, James Fickes.
Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Homestead Village Benevolent Fund, 1800 Village Cir., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
