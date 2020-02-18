M. Ruth Sangrey, 87, of Smithville, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Providence Township, daughter of the late John C. and Mary A. (Warfel) Rineer. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 67 years, Harold (Buz) A. Sangrey.
She is also survived by two children, Dianne M. Fisher (Abram) of Lancaster and Michael A. Sangrey (Cheryl) of Holtwood; three grandchildren, Chris Dearolf, Ashley Kauffman, and Amanda Sangrey; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Benedict (John) of New Providence. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Martin, J. Paul, Walter, Earl, and Ray; two sisters, Edna and Freeda.
Ruth worked for Hubley Toy Co., then as a homemaker who enjoyed baking pies, pumpkin rolls, homemade noodles, and many other goodies she gave away to family and friends. She was a lifetime member of Smithville Church of God, where she also taught Sunday School for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Pin Pals bowling team and later joined the Senior Citizens League, where she bowled regularly until this past year. She and Buz were among the founders of the Providence Ambulance Association. She served faithfully many years for the election board at Providence Township, and also drove many miles for Graybill Bros. in Refton, driving cars to and from the car auction and running routine errands. In her free time, she enjoyed time with family at their camp in Potter County.
A funeral service will be held at the Smithville Church of God, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bo Frey officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Ruth will be laid to rest in the cemetery adjacent to the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at
