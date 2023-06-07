Mérida Torres, born on May 15, 1916, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2023, at the age of 107. "Abuela Meri" was adored by her family and friends and always shared a welcoming "Hola" with everyone she encountered and a well-wishing "God bless you on the way" - Qué Dios te bendiga - as her goodbye.
She was born to the late Juan Miguel Torres and Nieves Tirado into a family of 10 siblings. She and her late husband, Romn Reyes, owned a convenience store in Puerto Rico called Colmado El Vencedor. Widowed in 1984, Mérida moved to Carlisle, PA, where she lived among her three daughters and their families. She spent decades of quality time with her loving family and friends, and was known for her delicious dishes, her signature smile, her endless gratitude, her love of music and dancing, her countless poems, stories, and sayings, her faith, and tireless care for each of her loved ones, even at a moment's notice.
Left to cherish Mérida’s memory is her oldest daughter, María Teresa Reyes (Orlando Fernndez) who resides in Miami, Florida. Mérida was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in law, Carmen Luz and Carlos Nicolás Ramos. She was also preceded in death by her youngest daughter, María Adelina Rivera (Ramón Luis Rivera, Sr.), with whom she lived in Carlisle, PA for many years and then in Lancaster, PA after Ramón Luis retired. After the death of her youngest daughter in 2014, Mérida lived her remaining 9 years with her grandson, Ramón Rivera, Jr. (Nikki) and their family in Lancaster, PA. She was frequently visited by her other 5 grandchildren and their families, María Rivera, Carlos N. Ramos II (Amanda), José Ramos, Eduardo Ramos (Renee), and Juan Ramos. Mérida was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family sincerely thanks their dedicated home health aide, Yamilet Quiñones, for 7 years of exceptional care for Mérida.
A visitation followed by a memorial service will be held on June 11, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mérida’s honor to Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org, whose care at the end of her journey was very much appreciated.
