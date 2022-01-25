M. Richard "Dick" Skethway, age 84, of Paradise, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was the husband of the late Shirley Trimble Skethway, who passed away on October 24, 2017. He was born in Millersville, son of the late M. William & Pauline Miller Skethway. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1956. In the past Dick had worked for Agway of Lancaster, Kitchen Kettle Village and Hoober Inc. of Intercourse and most recently for Pine Hill Trailers. In the past he was a member of the Paradise Lions Club. He was a member of the Gordonville Fire Company and Ambulance, where in the past he was Fire Chief. He mowed the grass at the Paradise Park for many years. He enjoyed going to his cabin in Huntingdon County, hunting, fishing and spending time in his woodshop.
Surviving are 5 children: Diana L. Fralich of Mount Joy, Kimberly A. Skethway of Paradise, fiancée of Troy Grumelli, Pamela Y. wife of Richard English of Lancaster, Shari L. wife of Clifford Reifsnyder of Lancaster, James R. Skethway of Quarryville, fiancé of Charmaine Jackson, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Shirley S. White of Lancaster and a companion Doris Brackbill of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a son Richard Allen Skethway, granddaughter Jill Marie Henderson and a twin sister Barbara L. Shivery.
A memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise on Monday, February 7th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. A time of refreshments will take place following the service at the Paradise Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gordonville Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Gordonville, PA 17529. shiveryfuneralhome.com
