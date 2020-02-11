M. Louisa Lehman, 94, formerly of Lancaster and Missouri, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, N. LeRoy Lehman in 1980.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Israel W. and Leah S. (Martin) Brendle.
Louisa graduated from Lancaster General Hospital as a registered nurse, working at Kidwell and Good Shepherd Nursing Homes in Versailles, Missouri and Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA.
She was a member of Grace Point Church of Paradise.
She enjoyed gardening and quilting in addition to spending time with her family and volunteering at Mennonite Historical Society, thrift store at Mennonite Home and sewing circle at church.
Surviving are seven children: Karen (Lehman) Graham, Manheim, James M. married to Helen (Neff) Lehman, Intercourse, David married to Dawn (Hedges) Lehman, Mexico, MO, Phil H. married to Patti (Kudzinowski) Lehman, Lititz, John J. Drescher-Lehman, married to Sandy (Drescher) Drescher- Lehman, Green Lane, Stephen P. married to Tamra (Garber) Lehman, Versailles, MO, Dawn M. Lehman, Chambersburg. In addition, there are 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a sister Marian married to Darrell Hostetler, Goshen, IN.
She was preceded in death by six siblings.
Her funeral will be held on February 17, Monday, 11:00, at Grace Point Church of Paradise, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise, with Pastors Tim Rogers and Fred Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Versailles, MO. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. If desired, memorials may be sent to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org/donate. Burial will be in Missouri at the convenience of the family.
A living tribute »