M. Kathryn Hohenwater , formerly of Mountville passed away on December 16, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. She was the wife of the late George F. Hohenwater, Sr. who passed away in 1980. She was born in Bart Township to the late Frank and Katie Wimer Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard L. Hohenwater; her great-grandson, Tyler J. Eckman; her sisters, Laura M. Mowery and A. Lidia Bleecher.
She is survived by her son, George F. (Mary Lou) Hohenwater, Jr; 4 grandchildren, Michael Hohenwater, Tracy (John) Gainer, Kim (John) Eckman, Mindy Nolt; a niece, Meda (Vincent) Miller; and nephews, James (Arlene) Bleecher, Carl (Marie) Bleecher; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Kathryn graduated from Bart High School. She enjoyed vacations at the shore and bus trips to the casino but most of all family time with all her grandchildren.
We would like to thank and express our sincere appreciation to Jim and Dreama Haldeman for all their help with Kathryn over the years. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Kathryn's memory to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. reynoldsandshivery.com
