M. Joyce Livengood, age 78, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at her home on Thursday, May, 6, 2021. She was the wife of Earl H. Livengood, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage with on July 10th. Born in Lampeter, she was the daughter of the late E. Frank & Esther Witmer Deiter.
She was a member of the Word of Grace Church of Lancaster, where in the past she taught Sunday school and was known as the Candy Lady. Creating market baskets to enter at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show was an annual enjoyment, and she often won ribbons.
She loved flowers and spending time with her family. In the past, she tended the family produce stands at Lancaster's Southern and Central Markets and with Earl and her sons at the Reading Terminal Market and Upper Merion Farmers' Market.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 3 sons: Dwain D. husband of Audrey Martin Livengood of Lancaster, Dale D. husband of Amy Shultz Livengood of Willow Street, Dean D. husband of Amy Wiggins Livengood of Conestoga, 10 grandchildren, 3 siblings: A. Irene Deiter of Lancaster, Paul W. husband of Faye Zimmerman Earhart Deiter of Newmanstown, PA, Elvin R. husband of Anna Mae Landis Deiter of York. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Faith Livengood, 3 siblings: Anna Brenneman, Mervin and Robert Deiter.
A Private service and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »