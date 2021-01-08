M. Joanne Bigony, 81, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Joanne was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata where she had been on both the Fellowship and Call Committees.
A graduate of Cocalico High School and Millersville University, Joanne served as an elementary school teacher in the Ephrata Area School District for many years.
She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, loved to travel, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family at Ocean City, Maryland.
Joanne will be lovingly missed by her husband, John W. Bigony; daughter, Kathy J. Sheaffer; three grandchildren: Katie, Daniel, and Matthew; great-grandson, Tobias; brother, Carl R. (Karen) Gehman; sister, Carol (William) Mahon; and three nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by two children: David John and Kristan Ann Bigony; and her parents, Carl and Mary (Gehman) Bigony.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association at http://heart.org or, to the Ephrata Area Education Foundation at http://www.ephrataeducationfoundation.org/